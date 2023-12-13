UW Athletics to Honor Winter Graduates on Friday

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department will hold a special graduation stole ceremony to honor its winter graduates and their families in Mickey’s on the concourse of the Arena-Auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 A total of 27 Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes representing eight different programs are scheduled to graduate this winter.
Of the 27 graduates: 15 are current members of the Cowboy Football team, four are members of the Cowgirl Soccer team, three are members of the Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country team, one is a member of the Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country team, one is a member of Women’s Basketball, one is a member of Men’s Basketball, one is a member of the Men’s Swimming and Diving and one is a member of the Cowgirl Volleyball team.
Winter graduates, members of their families and UW Athletics coaching and administrative staffs will participate in Friday night’s stole ceremony.
Speakers at Friday’s ceremony will include former Cowboy Football student-athlete Aaron Frude, who is currently and has been for years the Campus Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at the University of Wyoming. Faith Joiner, a graduating student-athlete from the Cowgirl Soccer team, will speak on behalf of the winter graduating class. Matti Maisel, Assistant Athletics Director for Academic Services at UW, will address the graduates, and she and her staff will present the graduates with their graduation stoles.
The tradition of presenting UW student-athlete graduates with graduation stoles began with the spring semester of 2014 and has been held every semester since. The graduation stoles are provided to wear along with the graduation stole from each student-athlete’s college during graduation.
The UW Athletics’ graduation stole is white with the familiar Steamboat Bucking Horse and Rider emblem on the right-hand side of the stole and a W-Club emblem on the left. Each graduating student-athlete will also receive a free W-Club membership for the coming year. The W-Club is the official organization for former Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes and coaches.
The 2023 UW winter commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium for all graduating students.
Detailed information on the 2023 University of Wyoming Winter Commencement Ceremony may be found at: https://www.uwyo.edu/
2023 University of Wyoming Athletics Winter Graduates
Women’s Basketball
Iris Tsafara, B.S.B. in Management of Human Resources
Men’s Basketball
Brendan Wenzel, B.A. in American Studies
Football
Alex Brown, B.A. in American Studies
Jayden Clemons, B.S. in Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Caleb Cooley, B.S.B. in Entrepreneurship
Buck Coors, B.S.B. in Finance and B.S. in Statistics
Cole DeMarzo, B.S.B. in Finance
Ralph Fawaz, B.S.B. in Entrepreneurship
Easton Gibbs, B.S.B. in Finance
Cole Godbout, 2nd Bachelor’s, B.S.B. in Marketing
DeVonne Harris, B.A. in American Studies
Jakorey Hawkins, 2nd Bachelor’s, B.A. in American Studies
Dawaiian McNeely, B.A. in American Studies
Colin O’Brien, B.A. in American Studies
Shae Suiaunoa, B.A. in American Studies
Wyatt Wieland, 3rd Degree, B.S.B. in Management
Graduate Assistant Football Coach
Austin Maus, M.A. in Higher Education Administration
Soccer
Faith Joiner, B.S. in Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management
Sydney Miller, Master of Business Administration, Executive
Miyuki Schoyen, Master of Business Administration
Jamie Tatum, M.S. in Health Services Administration
Men’s Swimming and Diving
Andrew Rodriguez, B.S.B. in Management of Human Resources
Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country
Mateya Mobley, B.S. in Human Development and Family Sciences
Julia Kay O’Neil, B.A. in Philosphy
Jenae Ramirez, B.A. in Elementary Education
Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country
Connor Zydek, M.S. in Civil Engineering
Volleyball
Macey Boggs, B.S.B. in Management