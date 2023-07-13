UW and Wyoming SBDC Network to Host Workshop in Lander July 18

For anyone contemplating starting a small business, the thought alone can be daunting. However, advice and assistance are available.

Audie Cunningham will discuss the basics of starting a business during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network workshop titled “Start Your Own Business” Tuesday, July 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lander Library, located at 451 N. Second St. To register, go here. Registration is free.

The Wyoming SBDC Network offers business expertise to help Wyoming residents think about, launch, grow, reinvent or exit their business. The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Topics to be covered include helpful startup tools, sources of business capital and a business plan overview.

Cunningham is the Wyoming SBDC Network’s regional director for Fremont and Teton counties. She enjoys seeing community members bring their business ideas to life and is eager to help them grow and thrive. As an entrepreneur, Cunningham has worked in art licensing and graphic design, and she has 10 years of experience in customer service and marketing through her work in public libraries. Her education and experience have given her knowledge in print and digital marketing, creating marketing plans, social media marketing and business planning.

For more information, call Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at (307) 343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.