University of Wyoming Track and Field student-athlete Nathan Reid has died in car accident near Douglas.

Reid Was a Native of Kingston, Jamaica

Laramie — University of Wyoming track and field student-athlete Nathan Reid has died in a car accident on U.S. Highway 18/20 near Orin Junction and south of Douglas, Wyo. Reid was found at the site of the car crash early on Monday morning, July 24.

Reid would have been entering his senior season at UW in the fall of 2023. He competed in the discus and shot put events for the Cowboys. Reid was majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of Wyoming.

“Anytime you lose someone in the UW Family it hurts, but it is extremely sad when the individual is a UW student,” said Tom Burman. “Nathan had a bright future, and he was so well respected by his teammates and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates and friends.”

While there are limited details regarding the accident at this time, the incident appeared to be a single-car accident. Reid’s vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 18/20 about five miles east of I-25 near Orin Junction. The exact time of the accident has not yet been determined. Road construction workers discovered the accident early on the morning of Monday, July 24.

Reid earned Honorable Mention All-America honors at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season when he placed 23rd in the discus at the NCAA Championships. His parents are Dalton and Icolin Reid.

BY: Tim Harkins