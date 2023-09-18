United Against Hate: Identifying and Reporting Acts of Hate

Presented by the United States Attorney’s Office

The United States Attorney’s Office will host a public outreach program about federal hate crimes from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laramie County Library, Cottonwood Room, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The event is free to the public and will include a presentation and open discussion about federal hate crimes and unlawful discrimination.

United Against Hate is a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat unlawful acts of hate by educating the public about federal hate crimes and anti-discrimination statutes. The program encourages the reporting of hate crimes, hate incidents and unlawful discrimination to law enforcement and the Department of Justice.

“We believe that people deserve to live without fear of being attacked or harassed because of where they are from, what they look like, how they worship, or what they believe,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Vassallo. “That is why our office, and all of the Justice Department, encourages the public to report

acts of hate to law enforcement for investigation.”

Any act of hate can be reported to the United States Attorney’s Office in Wyoming by emailing USAWY.ReportHate@usdoj.gov. Hate crimes can be reported to local law enforcement, and to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Additional information on reporting hate crimes can be found at https://www.justice.gov/hatecrimes/report-a- hate-crime. This information is available in two dozen languages. Discrimination can be reported by emailing USAWY.CivilRights@usdoj.gov or online at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.

Presented by the United States Attorney’s Office