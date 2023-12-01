U.S. Attorney’s Office announces over $12.2 million in federal grant awards

City of Riverton and Northern Arapaho Tribe received funding
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming today announced grant funding totaling $12,273,612 for Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs. “I’m pleased to announce these grants supporting law enforcement and victim services in Wyoming,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Vassallo. “This funding demonstrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to fighting violent crime and making sure crime victims can access support, safety, and justice in their communities.”
The grants include the following:
Albany County ⎯ $900,000 Community Courts Initiative, Albany County Court Supervised Treatment Program
City of Casper ⎯ $44,295 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program
City of Riverton ⎯ $296,311 Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program, Community Service Officer Program
Laramie County ⎯ $77,820 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program
Northern Arapahoe Tribe ⎯ $623,934 U.S. Department of Justice Coordinated Tribal Assistance, Reentry Services
University of Wyoming ⎯ $224,316 State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers, Data on Domestic-Related Homicides
University of Wyoming ⎯ $649,464 Research and Evaluation on Policing Practices, Accountability Mechanisms and Alternatives
Wyoming Attorney General’s Office ⎯ $2,783,406 Office for Victims of Crime/Victims of Crime Act, Victim Assistance
Wyoming Attorney General’s Office ⎯ $686,000 Office for Victims of Crime/Victims of Crime Act, Victim Compensation
Wyoming Attorney General’s Office ⎯ $769,661 Office for Victims of Crime, Victim Sexual Assault Services
Wyoming Attorney General’s Office ⎯ $360,714 Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces
Wyoming Attorney General’s Office ⎯ $15,661 Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Reallocation Funds Program
Wyoming Attorney General’s Office ⎯ $312,708 Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program
Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ⎯ $600,000 Office on Violence Against Women, Legal Assistance for Victims
Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ⎯ $950,000 Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program
Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ⎯ $350,000 Grants to Engage Men and Boys as Allies in the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls
Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ⎯ $1,123,934 Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking
Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ⎯ $340,618 Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Program
Wyoming State Crime Laboratory ⎯ $650,000 DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Youth Emergency Services ⎯ $494,674 Mentoring Programs for Youth in the Juvenile Justice System
