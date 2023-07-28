Two vehicle Crash sent Six to Hospital; Investigation Underway

It’s one of the most dangerous intersections in the county and tragedy struck again Friday when a two-vehicle crash at Country Acres and Highway 26/789 sent six to the hospital.

The investigation has just begun into the crash. It appeared that it was a T-bone crash, but that has not been confirmed. Several small children were in one of the vehicles and were transported.

Two of the five ambulances who responded to the crash and transported victims to the hospital came over from Lander.

At the scene were Riverton Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Sheriff, A Wyoming State Trooper from the Highway Patrol, and units from the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department.

