Two-time champion hosting local basketball skills camp

LANDER – Years ago, Bryan (Beaver) St. Clair helped the Lander Valley Tigers win a state championship in basketball before heading to the College of Idaho and helping them win a national championship this past season. Now St. Clair is hoping to help the youth of Fremont County, including his Eastern Shoshone community, get better at the sport he loves.

St. Clair plans to do that with his Basketball Skills Camp that he’s hosting at Lander Valley High School (LVHS) next week on Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3.

“I want to make sure I teach everyone that if you put in the work and stay consistent then good things will happen,” St. Clair explained. “You can reach the college level, you can reach whatever you want … I want to spread that positivity and teach kids that it will pay off eventually.”

The former LVHS star, and current Yotes player (seen below), returned home to work during the summer before heading back to Idaho for his junior year, academically, where he’ll be a sophomore on the basketball court due to his red shirt year. But, before he can do that he wants to set a foundation for kids of all ages in the place he grew up.

St. Clair watched the confetti fall as a national champion this past season (p/c Bryan St. Clair)

Coach Stuart (Stu) Mullins, St. Clair’s former coach, is helping the two-time champion with his first-ever basketball skills camp by opening up the LVHS gymnasiums and working with St. Clair to boost the local players ranging from sixth grade to seniors in high school.

“These kind of skill camps were a big part of me wanting to do more,” St. Clair said about his past camp experience. “For me, these helped me get into more of a working mindset … they made me think this is something that I can do too. That’s what I’m hoping to do with these kids too.”

Even though the skills camp is open to the public, meaning everyone and anyone from grades 6-12 can participate, St. Clair hopes that his Eastern Shoshone community will show up in droves to help their kids and help the former LVHS Tiger start an annual camp for years to come.

St. Clair knocked down a shot in the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Kansas City and celebrated with his team (p/c Bryan St. Clair)

“This is literally for everyone, but this is also for my people [and] my community,” St. Clair explained. “I want to help my people, our kids, the next generation … I want to help them continue their future and get them to have that vision that they can strive towards college and having a good life.”

With the help of Coach Mullins, as well as his brother Noah and sister Sandra who are both playing for LVHS next season, St. Clair is hoping that this will be one of the bigger skills camps that Lander and the Wind River Reservation will see during the 2023 season. Not only that, he hopes that kids will walk away wanting to play more basketball and will work towards getting better before he returns next summer for a possible second camp.

“When I come back next summer I’d love to do another camp. It just depends on if people like it and it turns out well,” St. Clair said.

There is no registration cutoff date, meaning anybody can join in the fun both days next week starting at 1 p.m. During the skills camps there will be shooting competitions, ball handling events and more that will result in camp participants winning prizes from the College of Idaho and more.

BY: Shawn O’Brate