Two Sent to Prison for Assault resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

In U.S. District Court Actions from Cheyenne, 39-year-old George Anthony Quiver Sr., of Ethete, was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on September 12, 2023. According to court documents, Quiver kicked and stomped the victim’s head, resulting in trauma and bleeding on the brain. Quiver was charged by complaint in April 2023, and pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2023.

In a second case, 40-year-old Darrell Moss Jr, of Fremont County was sentenced to 55 months’ imprisonment for assault by strangulation and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal imposed the sentence on September14, 2023. According to court documents, Moss hit, bit, and strangled the victim during an incident that occurred in October 2022. The defendant was charged by information then plead guilty in June 2023.

The FBI investigated both crimes.