Another warm/hot, dry, and sunny day is in store today. Not much change until Friday when moisture moves up from the south and brings rain/thunderstorms chances to locations west of the Continental Divide. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the upper-80s for Lander and Jeffrey City, the mid-80s for Dubois and 80 at South Pass City.