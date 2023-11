Warm and dry weather continues today. Gusty winds and dry conditions for central portions of the area lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Much the same continues for the next few days. A weak weather system arrives for western Wyoming late Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures expected to reach to 60 at Worland, the upper 50s at Shoshoni, Jeffrey City and Thermopolis, the low 50s at Lander, Riverton and Dubois and the upper 40s at South Pass City.