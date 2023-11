Another quiet and mostly sunny day for the Cowboy State. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the mid to upper 30s. However, central parts of Fremont County will remain chilly, as a stubborn inversion will cause temperatures to struggle to get into the 20s. Today’s highs expected to reach into the low 40s at Dubois, the low 30s at South Pass City and Jeffrey City, the mid to upper 30s for the Southern Bighorn Basin and the low-to-mid 20s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.