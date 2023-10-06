Tribes of Wind River order to pay Millions to Former Operator of Oil Field

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

A federal judge has ordered the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes to pay $13 million to the oil company that formerly operated the Circle Ridge Oil Field.

The tribes have been embroiled in a dispute with Merit Energy for years over the oil field assets. Merit originally purchased the lease to operate the fields in 2016, which expired in 2021. The handoff of the oil fields was mired in conflicts; Merit left 38 wells padlocked as the parties disputed the value of the oil field equipment.

The tribes must pay for the equipment left at the oil field, and that value has been at the heart of the legal battle. A three-person appraiser board was used to fix an initial value of the equipment, a process spelled out in the oil field lease. The three-person panel initially appraised the equipment at $23 million, but that price tag was disputed during months of legal wrangling.

Five weeks after the appraisal panel issued its $23-million price tag, the tribes adopted an ordinance that would have dismissed the valuation and required a new appraisal. The ordinance, if it had been applied to Merit lease, would have altered the lease’s definition of “equipment,” required a new appraisal to consider certain evidence like comparable sales, assumed the condition of underground equipment to be poor, and given the right to the tribes to refuse to purchase certain equipment if they disagreed with the appraised value.

An arbitration panel considered the challenges to the appraisal, and whether the tribes’ new ordinance should apply to the dispute, something the panel called “a substantial issue with significant implications, not only for this arbitration, but for other proceedings involving the termination of leases on reservation land. There is little doubt that if the tribes had prevailed on this issue, the price for the equipment would have been significantly less than the $13,086,555 that this panel awarded,” they wrote.

The arbitration panel ultimately ordered the new ordinance would not be considered in the lease dispute, but that wasn’t the end of the court battle.

Earlier this summer, the tribes argued that the federal court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case, citing the 2022 Supreme Court case Badgerow v. Walters as evidence that arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act doesn’t automatically create federal jurisdiction – rather, the underlying dispute dictates jurisdiction.

But on September 22, a two-sentence judgement was issued in the case, granting Merit’s petition to compel the tribes to pay the $13 million, adding, “the case is closed.”