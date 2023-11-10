Tribes Filed Appeal of Merit Energy Case to 10th Circuit

By Sarah Elmquist-Squires, WyoTodayMedi

It’s not over yet. The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes have appealed a case they lost to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and are objecting to paying attorney fees in the case – with more than $13 million hanging in the balance.

The case stems from a disagreement between the tribes and Merit Energy, the company that formerly leased the Circle Ridge Oil Fields. The tribes were ordered this fall to pay $13.1 million to the company for Merit’s equipment at the site, and the oil company has filed a motion for them to pay attorney fees in

the case: $80,882.50. Now, the tribes are arguing Merit cannot be awarded attorney fees because doing so would infringe upon their sovereign immunity,

and are also asking the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the $13 million order.

A longstanding legal melee

Merit originally purchased the lease for the wells in 2016, which expired in 2021. But the handoff has been punctuated by a slew of legal skirmishes; court

documents suggest Merit left 38 wells padlocked as the parties battled in court over the value of the oil field equipment. How much the tribes should pay for the equipment is at the heart of the conflict. The lease outlined the process for how to fix the cost: a three-person appraiser board was to determine a figure. An initial appraisal board set the price tag at $23 million, but after challenges, an arbitration panel settled on a total of $13,086,555. Then, the tribes argued the federal court didn’t have jurisdiction in the matter, but a two-sentence judgment was handed down in late September granting Merit’s petition to compel the tribes to pay the $13 million.

Last week, the tribes filed a brief opposing Merit’s motion for them to cover Merit’s attorney fees in the case, nearly $81,000. The tribes argue that

unless they waive their sovereign immunity, they cannot be compelled to pay. They also claim Merit’s $81,000 total is “unreasonably high and fails to meet the burden required of a claimant, ”calling the case “extremely straightforward.” Additionally, the tribes’ attorneys argue that an award for attorneys’ fees should be stayed until the appellate court makes a determination on the appeal.

Merit has cited a portion of the lease agreement that compels the losing party to pay for the attorney fees, and also claims its rates are lower than those charged by the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s legal counsel.