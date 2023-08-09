Tribes Contesting Court Order on Payment Due to Merit Energy

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, Managing Editor, The Ranger/Lander Journal/Wind River News

The Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes have been filing legal volleys in federal court with Merit Energy, the oil company that formerly leased the Circle Ridge Oil Field on the Wind River Reservation, following an arbitration panel ruling that asserts the tribes must pay the company $13 million.

Merit had asked the court to confirm the $13 million award and order the tribes to pay. But in their most recent brief, the tribes allege federal courts have no jurisdiction in the matter, and asked the judge to dismiss the case and order Merit to pay the tribes’ legal fees.

The legal skirmish stems from oil field equipment left at Circle Ridge following the end of Merit’s lease. The company initially purchased the lease from Marathon Oil Company in 2016, which expired in 2021. The handoff of the oil field between Merit and the tribes included dozens of conflicts, and the arbitration order referenced 38 wells Merit left padlocked as they argued about the value of the equipment there.

According to the lease that had expired, the tribes had the option to purchase the oil field equipment, and “shall pay … such sum as agreed to by the parties, or, if the parties cannot reach agreement, a reasonable price shall be fixed by a board of three appraisers, one of whom shall be chosen by the [tribes], one by [Merit], and one by the two so chosen.”

But Merit and the tribes could not agree on a price. Instead, the three-person appraiser panel initially placed a value of $23 million on the equipment. Five weeks later, the tribes adopted the “Wind River Indian Reservation Oil Field Transition Ordinance,” which, had it been applied retroactively to the Merit lease, would have dismissed the appraisers’ valuation and required a new appraisal. It would also have altered the lease’s definition of “equipment,” required a new appraisal to consider certain evidence like comparable sales, assumed the condition of underground equipment was poor, and given the right to the tribes to refuse to purchase certain equipment if they disagreed with the price issued by the appraisal, among other changes.

The arbitration panel considered whether the new ordinance should apply to the dispute with Merit, and wrote that it was a serious question, calling it “a substantial issue with significant implications, not only for this arbitration, but for other proceedings involving the termination of leases on reservation land. There is little doubt that if the tribes had prevailed on this issue, the price for the equipment would have been significantly less than the $13,086,555 that this panel awarded.”

Following the arbitration panel’s order, Merit asked the federal courts to order the tribes to pay the $13 million figure for the equipment. Merit argues the lease was entered into pursuant to federal law, and the land is governed by federal law, and thus federal courts have jurisdiction. The tribes have countered, citing the 2022 Supreme Court case Badgerow v. Walters as evidence that arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act doesn’t automatically create federal jurisdiction – rather, the underlying dispute dictates jurisdiction.