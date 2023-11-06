September 4, 1932 – November 2, 2023

Tony Aragon Jr., 91, was surrounded by his loved ones when he made the great journey home on November 2, 2023. Tony was born September 4, 1932 at Fr. Washakie, Wyo. To Leah Alice Sorrelle Evans and Tony Aragon Sr.

A wake for Tony will take place at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club in Ft. Washakie (9 Shipton Ln, Fort Washakie, WY 82514) at 6:00 P.M. on Monday November 6, 2023.

A funeral take place at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club in Ft. Washakie at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 7, 2023.

Tony was a member of the Catholic Church, serving as an alter boy in his youth. He attended Flandreau Indian School, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He fought in the Korean War and upon his Honorable Discharge a few years later, he joined in the Reservists.

Tony moved back home to Ft. Washakie where he met and married the love of his life, Lillian Large from Oklahoma. They shared a blessed union of 71 years together and have four children: Alice L. Aragon, Toni Denise Aragon-Luellen (Anthony Luellen), Levi R. Aragon, and Robert “Bob” Aragon Sr. (Mae Brown-Aragon).

Tony worked many years as a supervisor of the roads dept. until his retirement. He valued hard work and continued to work on construction and projects around his home. He also helped many others with his mechanics and welding skills.

Tony, as a cowboy, enjoyed rodeos and spent some time as a Bronc Rider. He loved to travel with his wife Lillian seeing new places and visiting family and friends. Tony was a wonderful man who touched all our lives with his light-hearted nature, sense of humor, and genuine spirit. He had a great love for his family and friends, concern and care for his grandchildren, and he gifted the world with his laughter and wisdom.

Tony Jr. is survived by his wife Lillian; children, Alice, Tony D., Levi, and Bob; sisters, Leah Genevive “Tissyboo” Aragon, Sylvia Dupree, and Margaret Poiyer; grandchildren, David Meyers (Lorene Shakespeare), Delberta Hurtado, Arleta Aragon, André Kaquatosh (Meagan Lashley-Kaquatosh), Kristi Aragon-Wescott (Craig Wescott), Robert Aragon Jr., Tamika Aragon, Trina Aragon-Harris (Darin Harris), Nicole Aragon, and Dennis Teran; great grandchildren, Cole and Eion Meyers, Samuel, Caleb, and Darren Hurtado, Marcus, Jay and Quincey Stacey, Lilliana Segura, Amara, and Ezrom Kaquatosh, Carmella Sanchez, Hope and Tayah Wescott, Arionna Underwood; nephews, Zane Peche and Lloyd “Jingles” Tillman; and numerous great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Leah A. Sorrelle-Evans, and his father, Tony Aragon Sr.; grandsons, Jason Stacey and Tyrell Teran; granddaughter, Carmella Aragon; nephews, Christopher Moon, Shawn Aragon, and Mark D. Smith; and niece, Kerry Denine Moon.

