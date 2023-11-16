Today, Thursday, Nov. 16, is National Rural Health Day

In honor of the many dedicated rural health care providers and our nation’s patients that depend on their services, the U.S. Senate has declared November 16, 2023 National Rural Health Day.

The bipartisan resolution was introduced by U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), co-chairs of the Senate Rural Health Caucus

The resolution passed the Senate unanimously and expresses a continued commitment to advancing policies that improve health care access and affordability for rural communities across the country.

“As a doctor from a frontier state, I know firsthand how important it is for all patients to have access to high-quality care wherever they live,” said Senator Barrasso. “Rural health clinics and frontier hospitals throughout Wyoming have a long record of ensuring our rural communities receive primary care close to home. Our resolution honors the hard work of these providers and reinforces Congress’ bipartisan support of the work they do to serve patients in Wyoming and across rural America.”

“Health care comes up with nearly every person I meet in rural communities across Greater Minnesota,” said Senator Smith. “Small towns and rural places are resilient, but they shouldn’t have to jump through a bunch of hoops just to get the care they need. Everyone deserves access to affordable, high-quality health care no matter where they live.

“Ninety-three percent of Tennessee is rural, making rural health care a critical aspect of our state’s economy. Through my bipartisan Rural Health Agenda, I have worked tirelessly to ensure access to quality and affordable health care in rural areas,” said Senator Blackburn. “Recognizing November 16th as National Rural Health Day will bring attention to the importance of rural health care while also acknowledging the challenges we still face in this critical sector.”

“I hear repeatedly about the challenges rural communities face accessing health care,” said Senator Bennet. “As Co-Chair of the Rural Health Caucus, I’m working to address these barriers and make it easier for Americans in rural communities to access care. With this resolution, we are making a bipartisan commitment to ensure Coloradans who live and work in rural communities can get the health care they need.

This resolution is also co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), John Thune (R-S.D.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jerry Moran (R-Kans.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and Martin Henrich (D-N.M.).

Full text of the resolution can be found here.