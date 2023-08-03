To Stop the Bleeding: Bonuses/Officer Pay Scale to be Updated for RPD

Following a nearly two-hour long executive session Tuesday night the Riverton Mayor and City Council emerged to give a cadre of Police Officers at the back of the room some good news.

Mayor Tim Hancock announced some financial incentives are coming for the RPD rank and file, including bonuses. Riverton’s PD Officers are among the state’s lowest paid and in recent months officers have been fleeing for other opportunities.

The Mayor acknowledged the work that Police Chief Eric Hurtado and City Administrator Kyle Butterfield have been doing to address the flight of officers from the city. “They’ve spent a lot oft time, not just tonight, and have discussed many ideas about how folks are paid,” Hancock said.

Details of the financial plan have yet to be worked out, but Hancock said “we have a plan of action.”

Butterfield said the PD personnel would be reclassified on the pay scale, job descriptions will be rewritten and officers will know how to advance through the pay scale.

“Changes will be made,” Hancock said. “We are doing what we can that officers will receive more than the recognition they deserve.”