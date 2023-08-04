Timmy Challenge brings out the best

RIVERTON – Over the course of the Fremont County Fair there have been three rodeos, all bringing some of the best talents from around the state and the country to the fairgrounds in Riverton. But Thursday night was a special night as the Timmy Challenge returned for the second time this year, helping a bunch of local kids earn extra money and get some more time on some bulls.

One of those kids was Pavillion’s Eli Ruby (87 points) who won the mini bulls competition by a singular point over Wyatt Scott (86). Ruby has been racking up the wins in the mini bulls department all year long and it only made sense that the last Timmy Challenge of the spring and summer ended with him on top.

“I’m super proud of him,” Ruby’s older brother Eion Murray said about his ride later on in the night. “He’s been working hard.”

Murray, who also has a tendency to find himself on top of the competition, was close to finishing the eight seconds on his own bull but ended up falling off a second before the buzzer. In his division it was David Fountain Jr. who pulled the lone score, a 66, which was good enough to beat out riders like Weston Haun and Gage Rieder.

In the high schooler’s division there were plenty of familiar names mentioned. Names like Stetson St. Clair, Aidan Ruby, Brandon Rios and more filled the arena with talent but only one could become champion and walk away with the prize money that towered over the PRCA Rodeo money.

Little Snake River’s Riggin Meyers was able to pull a 67 from his bull in the first go, but Sheridan College’s Wyatt Phelps ended with a 72. Those two, as well as four other riders, were good enough to get into the short round where only one rider was able to come out on top.

That rider ended up being Brody Hasenack, a native of Jackson, Wyo., but a current student-athlete down in Texas at Weatherford College who pulled a 75-point ride in the short-go.

Jackson’s Brody Hasenack hit the thumbs up after being the only one to finish in the short-go. (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Hasenack was not only excited to get the victory, and the cash prize, but he was just happy to be riding back in Wyoming where he hails from.

“I’m just fortunate to be up here rodeoing again. It’s so much better rodeoing up here than it is down south,” Hasenack said. “The driving, less humid, and six hours of driving goes a lot faster when you’re driving around canyons and mountains instead of just flat land.”

The event went off without a hitch, only needing an ambulance for a rider who was pinned up against the fence by a bull early in the evening. Other than that, the Fremont County Fair’s Timmy Challenge was an excellent way to cap off the rodeo events that brought fans from all over the county to the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Motocross and Figure 8 Racing finished off the weekend. For more information on those two events be sure to check out the Wednesday edition of Fremont County Sports in the Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers.

BY: Shawn O’Brate