Thursday’s Morning Radio Newscast

9-21-23 WyoToday Radio Networks’s Local Morning News

Fall-like weather moves into the Cowboy State today. Temperatures will be near normal, with cooler temperatures across the west. Periodic showers develop throughout the day west of the Divide. While those elsewhere may see an isolated shower but remain mostly dry. Today’s high temperatures expected to reach into the low-to-mid 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 60s for Lander and the low 60s for Dubois and South Pass City.

The Fremont County Commissioners this week approved half-cent economic development funds to the Benessere Clinic, $36,000, for an expansion of services; To Brunton International for a military lensatic compass for $162,696; to Child Development Services of Fremont County for $85,000; to Next Level Gymnastics for expansion and equipment for $91,000 and to the Riverton Medical District for site preparation and value engineering for Riverton’s new hospital in the amount of $200,000.

The City of Lander announced temporary street closures beginning today on 2nd street for repairs following replacement of a water line. The closure is for the 100 block of both North and South 2nd Streets through Tuesday, Sept. 26. Additionally, the street closure and water line repairs will continue on the 200 block of Cliff Street, with short water outages there on this coming Monday and Tuesday. The intersection at Third and Cliff may also be subject to closures during those two days.

At Wednesday night’s board meeting of the Central Wyoming College Trustees, Wyoming PBS Chief Executive Officer Joanna Kail announced that Wyoming PBS won a Public Media Award during the 55th Annual Public Media Awards ceremony hosted by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) September 10, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MI. A State of Mind: Confronting Wyoming’s Mental Health Crisis – The Lone Wolf, was the award winner.

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night unanimously awarded a conditional restaurant liquor license to a new business that will be located at 616 North Sixth, the former location of Wyoming Smokehouse. The application of El Vaquero Mexican Bar and Grill was approved conditionally with some final paperwork and a sign off from the Wyoming Department of Health yet to come. The restaurant is waiting on some equipment before the health department can do its final inspection. A public hearing on the application drew no comments. Realtor George Piplica, representing the restaurant, said the intention of the new business is to be open seven days a week. “Their dining room can seat 60 people and they anticipate having at least six employees, including wait staff, cooks and host.”Piplica said the company has been in the restaurant business for some 20-30 years and operates the Los Cabos Restaurant at the site of the former A&W on the south side of Thermopolis, plus other restaurants across the area.

There will be a 30th anniversary celebration for the Nature Conservancy’s Red Canyon Ranch, featuring stories from author Bob Budd, at the Lander Pioneer Museum’s Livery Stable this evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host “DNA Testing for Genealogy,” presented by Jeffery Herbig, at 7 p.m. tonight. This event is free and open to the public.

At 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, September 22, Gannett Peak Sports in Lander will be hosting a showing of a short film about trail development in Fremont County; there will be free beer and snacks provided, and the event will also have a raffle. This event is free and open to the public, although there is a suggested donation of $10 per person. All proceeds are to go toward trail development at Johnny Behind the Rocks.