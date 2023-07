Hot and breezy today. Showers and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest in the late morning. Strong winds will be the primary threat from these storms. The northwest and far north will stay mainly dry. Todays predicted high temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low to mid-90s for Lander, Riverton and Jeffrey City and in the low 80s for Dubois.