The Story of the Acme Theater in Riverton is now on at the Museum

The Acme Theater building is one of the oldest and most recognizable structures in Riverton. The story behind it and its original owner, Belle Mote, is fascinating. Mote’s ability to raise the Acme from a small rented building to a proper theater which has now stood for over a century shows how hard work, perseverance in the face of adversity, and putting oneself at the service of the community can lead to success. When she retired, she passed ownership to Tom Knight, a future mayor of Riverton who went on to build two other theaters in the city.

Come to the Riverton Museum to learn about their stories, the stories of their theaters, and how they fit into the larger history of theaters and film in the United States.

–Fremont County Museum System