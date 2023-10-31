The most prisoners in the county come from Riverton

The Riverton Police department continues to provide the most bookings at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander.

According to Sheriff Ryan Lee, September bookings totaled 86 from Riverton, 56 from the Sheriff’s Office, and 41 from Lander. There were two bookings each from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the United States Marshal’s Service and one from the Dubois Police.

There were 188 bookings in September. As of this week, there were 136 inmates in the Lander Jail, 92 men, 44 women and two juveniles.

The number of inmates waiting to be sentenced totals 85 with 55 inmates already having their day in court and are now serving sentences. The biggest backlog of inmates waiting to be in front of the judge is from Riverton Circuit Court at 43 percent, Ninth District Court at 41 percent and Lander Circuit Court at 16 percent.

Lee said he still has openings for four deputy sheriff’s in the detention center and one civilian control staff.

At the Emergency Dispatch Center, Lee said he is down three positions with several applications being processes. The Disptatch Center received 5,227 incoming calls during July and August with dispatchers spending 179 hours on the phone. Of all the 911 calls received, 1,243, the vast majority, 90,6 percent, were from cellular phones. During July and August, 1,360 calls went to law enforcement, 599 to the ambulance service and 92 to fire departments, including controlled burns.

In the Sheriff’s Patrol Division, Lee said he is down one position in Dubois and two in Riverton, with two candidates now in background checks. He said a new jail transport van is now in service along with two detective vehicles. He said three patrol vehicles are being upfitted now and there are three left to be equipped.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year in July, there have been 22 search and rescue missions compared with 19 at this time one year ago. There has been four fatalities reported so far this year, including one drowning at Ocean Lake, one fall from the Cirque of the Towers, one fall from Gannett Peak and a missing man presumed deceased near Steamboat Lake on the Wind River Reservation.