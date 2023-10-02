The History of Film and Theatre on now at Riverton Museum

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

Way back in the 1910s, there was a battle being waged in Riverton; not a fight involving guns or even fists, but one of business. Two movie theaters were competing for Riverton’s audiences, and only one could win. One of the competitors had a distinct disadvantage – Belle Mote was, after all, a woman.

“Her husband didn’t really support her at first,” described Riverton Museum Site Manager Nathaniel Griffee. One of the buildings Mote tried to rent, he added, is said to have turned her away on the grounds that film wasn’t a woman’s industry. Mote wasn’t deterred, though; she got her theater, all on her own, and started doing business.

“She beat out that other theater within a year or so,” Griffee went on. When Mote put the other theater out of business, she took over its name – and the Acme Theater still stands in Riverton today.

One of the Riverton Museum’s latest exhibits celebrates the history of film and theater in Riverton, shining a spotlight on the interesting – and at times illustrious – history of the Acme and the Gem. One of the most striking aspects of the display is Griffee’s carefully arranged wall of stills from films shown at the Acme between 1914 and 1919; some of the black and white photos have been printed in blue tones, making them stand out and creating an intriguing pattern. These blue stills, Griffee explained, are from films that no longer exist.

“Some people think about 90% of silent films have been destroyed,” he noted; early movies used nitrate film, which degrades quickly – and is prone to combustion at relatively low temperatures (around 100° Fahrenheit) once degraded. Additionally, in the early days there wasn’t as much reason to hold onto film after the movie’s heyday had come and gone. Now, we have television reruns, online streaming and, for those who prefer physical copies of things, DVDs and VHS tapes. In the 1910s and ‘20s, reruns weren’t on anyone’s mind, so old tapes were often destroyed or simply stored haphazardly.

“I’ve always been really interested in film history,” Griffee, who wrote his thesis for his Master’s degree on German film during the Weimar Republic, commented. “It was interesting to see it from the other perspective,” he said, noting that he has now read primary sources commenting on a particular American World War I propaganda film from both the German and American perspectives. The Riverton Museum archives had a lot of good information and resources about the early days of film in Riverton, and so Griffee went to work putting together this exhibit.

The Acme isn’t just notable within Riverton history, however. In its early days, Mote won accolades for a particular advertising campaign. In 1923, the film “The Covered Wagon,” featuring several local Arapaho actors, came out. Mote invited the local actors to perform on stage before the film showing, and got them to go around the area advertising the film by doing stunts. It paid off: She won a silver cup in recognition of the ad campaign, and the director of the film is said to have described it as the best ad campaign for the film anywhere around the world. The theater was also a community gathering space, and played host to everything from high school graduations and Red Cross meetings to Riverton’s first Memorial Day Service and a speech by William Jennings Bryan.

“It was really a community gathering site,” Griffee explained. “That’s probably one of the reasons why it lasted so long.”

After Mote retired, a former projectionist by the name of Tom Knight bought the theater from her. Knight opened up the Gem and a drive-in theater, and went on to become the mayor of Riverton; he also had his own fascinating story, including flying mercy flights during the height of the polio epidemic.

The drive-in theater is now gone, but both the Gem and the Acme still stand; although the Acme is currently closed, it still hosts the Central Wyoming College Student Film Festival annually. And, of course, the museum’s exhibit puts its long and storied history on display, from an old projector to photos of Mote and Knight themselves, as well as some of the stars seen on the silver screen back when the theater was brand new.