The Big Bull Contest is Back on Wyotoday

The WyoToday Big Bull contest kicked off in 2019 and has grown bigger each year since and now that the season is upon is, it’s time to launch the contest again. “We’ve seen bigger elk and more hunters each year,” said Wyotoday Program Director Rusty Harris. “There’s tons of ways to win, because we have Men’s, Women’s and Youth Categories along with the “biggest overall bull.”

The contest is open to residents of Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties.

“I think a lot of folks don’t realize the contest is free to enter, which makes it a great chance to win really neat prizes like rifles, optics, and even a gun safe, over $10,000 in prizes total. “It’s been a tradition since we started the contest to raffle off a wrapped gun safe from Murdoch’s and Top Notch Auto Spa,” Harris said. “The first year we had the contest, a man who had tagged out with a forkie was the winner of the gun safe. So, for that reason, I would encourage everyone to enter with their 2023 Bulls, no matter their size “

Last year’s overall Biggest Bull was entered by Bart Burningham.

Bring your Bull, Tag/License, and photo ID to 421 E. Main Street in Riverton. Please call to make your appointment at 307-856-2251. Hours are Monday through Friday 8AM-5PM. Weekend Appointments available by request.

The contest runs from October 2nd through November 30th.