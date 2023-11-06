TePee Pools in Thermopolis Sold to Experienced Hot Springs Operators

The Tepee Pools aquatic facility within Hot Springs State Park is set to embark on a new chapter as ownership changes hands.

Hot Springs I Limited Partnership, a well-respected entity in the leisure and hospitality industry, now owns the business and operates the iconic aquatic facility.

“This transition ensures the continued operation and enhancement of the facility while offering exciting new opportunities for the community and visitors alike,” says Brooks Jordan, Wyoming State Parks District Manager.

As one of two major aquatic concessions in the park, the Tepee Pools has been an attraction for decades. Parks officials have identified needed repairs and improvements to the aging facility which are set to be prioritized moving forward.

“Hot Springs I Limited Partnership is excited to add Tepee Pools to our hot spring developments. This partnership with the state and local community, along with our experience, will create a destination that Wyoming will be proud of,” says Keith Shellhamer, Hot Springs Limited Partnership Chief Operating Officer.

Hot Springs I Limited Partnership owns and operates hot springs facilities around the country including Carson Hot Springs (www.carsonhotsprings.com) in Carson City, Nevada and Jemez Hot Springs (www.jemezhotsprings.com) in New Mexico as well as other hospitality-related businesses.