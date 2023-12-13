Teams Announced for 2024 Dancing With The Stars Lander/Riverton

The 9th Annual Dancing with the Stars Lander/Riverton Gala to benefit Community Entry Services (CES) will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Lander Community Center. All proceeds go to CES where they are dedicated to empowering our community members with disabilities to maximize independence and lead satisfying productive lives.

The volunteer teams of dancers for 2024 have been announced. They are:

James & Brigitte Bunker

Alanna Robert & Liam Vincent

Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel

Dani & Joe Klubertin

Lauren & David Heerschap

Sammi & Justin Hegwer

Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge

Marty Brammer & Katie Lyons

Tras Pfiefer & Crystal Hastings

Raine Lesher & Chris Flom

About CES

Community Entry Services (CES) provides lifelong, comprehensive support and services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. CES owns and operates accessible, affordable housing options and provides adult day services and vocational opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Services are provided in Riverton, Lander, and Jackson where its dedicated staff provides training to adults so they can live and work in their communities. CES offers a variety of services to develop and enhance skills through two divisions – Dignity and Rocky Mountain ReEntry Services (RMRS) – for children and adults.