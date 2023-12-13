Teams Announced for 2024 Dancing With The Stars Lander/Riverton

The 9th Annual Dancing with the Stars Lander/Riverton Gala to benefit Community Entry Services (CES) will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Lander Community Center. All proceeds go to CES where they are dedicated to empowering our community members with disabilities to maximize independence and lead satisfying productive lives.
The volunteer teams of dancers for 2024 have been announced. They are:
James & Brigitte Bunker
Alanna Robert & Liam Vincent
Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel
Dani & Joe Klubertin
Lauren & David Heerschap
Sammi & Justin Hegwer
Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge
Marty Brammer & Katie Lyons
Tras Pfiefer & Crystal Hastings
Raine Lesher & Chris Flom
About CES
Community Entry Services (CES) provides lifelong, comprehensive support and services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. CES owns and operates accessible, affordable housing options and provides adult day services and vocational opportunities for adults with disabilities.
Services are provided in Riverton, Lander, and Jackson where its dedicated staff provides training to adults so they can live and work in their communities. CES offers a variety of services to develop and enhance skills through two divisions – Dignity and Rocky Mountain ReEntry Services (RMRS) – for children and adults.
• Dignity works to help people with developmental disabilities gain the most independence possible in their community.
• RMRS provides services in the community that meet the individual needs of people who have a brain injury.