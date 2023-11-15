Oct 19, 1958 – Nov 10, 2023

Funeral services for Taylor Henry Farris, III, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 20, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plenty Bears Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow.

Mr. Farris passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Taylor “Thumper” was born on October 19, 1958, son of Taylor Henry Farris, Jr. and Mary Helena Hanway in Tacoma, Washington.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.

A complete obituary will be published soon.