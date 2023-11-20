Oct 19, 1958 – Nov 10, 2023

Funeral services for Taylor Henry Farris, III, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 20, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plenty Bears Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow.

Mr. Farris passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Taylor “Thumper” was born on October 19, 1958, son of Taylor Henry Farris, Jr. and Mary Helena Hanway. Growing up, Taylor was baptized into the Catholic faith but also practiced the Native American beliefs.

Following high school, Taylor went on to continue his education in law enforcement by enrolling in the Arizona Police Academy. He served as a police officer for the Quinault Indian Reservation. He then went to work for the Quinault housing authority and the Northern Arapaho Housing authority. Mr. Farris spent time living in Riverton, Wyoming, Taholah, Washington and Hawaii but made his home in Kinnear.

Taylor enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing. Photography and cooking were a passion of his but he also liked to read and collect guns, tools and tape measures. He took pleasure in playing the guitar, woodworking and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his nieces, Challace Lujan, Roxanne Farris and husband, Leonard Harris, Jr. and Cherise Farris; nephew, Noah Farris and wife, Juliene; many grandchildren; sister-in-law, Brenda Lujan-Farris.

Mr. Farris was preceded in death by his parents, Taylor Henry Farris, Jr. and Mary Helena Hanway Farris; brothers, William Pentybears, Richard Dick Farris and Douglas Farris; his infant sister; nephews, Brandon, Shaun and Billy Farris; niece, Krista Farris and his grandparents.

