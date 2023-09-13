Supt. of Public Instruction Traveling the State on Tour of Excellence

Press Release

Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder is traveling the state in September and October on a Tour of Excellence. One of her stops will be at the Wind River Schools in Pavillion.

The visits align with Degenfelder’s Stategic Plan for the WDE, which was released earlier this year, furthering the initiative on valuing and supporting teachers. The Tour of Excellence is featuring five school districts identified to be excelling in special education, Career and Technical Education (CTE), art excellence, civic excellence, and personalized learning – also the focus of each district’s selected District Teacher of the Year. Throughout the visits, the Superintendent will highlight the work of individual schools and in the classroom by exceptional educators across the state. The district’s include Albany County #1, Weston County #7, Park County School District #6, Sublette County School District #1, and Fremont County School District #6.

Degenfelder said she is excited to visit these districts and witness firsthand the great work being done to support and educate Wyoming’s children. She said she is confident that WDE would learn from each interaction and work together to have the most transparent, efficient, and excellent education system in the nation.