Supreme Court Ruled Against Tribes in $5.5 Million Claim

The Wyoming Supreme Court upheld a District Court judge and jury’s rulings in favor of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s former law firm, Lander-based Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd (BCR) and Kelly Rudd, putting a lid on the tribe’s claims the firm over billed for its services by $5.5 million. BCR had represented the tribe on a variety of issues spanning three decades, but that relationship began to crumble in 2019 after a D.C.-based Native law firm was called in to evaluate the performance of the Wind River Casino’s former CEO Jim Conrad.

The Supreme Court opinion, penned by Supreme Court Justice John Fenn on behalf of the high court, also reversed the district court’s imposition of sanctions against the tribe over a procedural issue in the case, meaning the tribe won’t have to pay for BCR’s attorney fees on that issue.

The tribe severed its decade’s-long relationship with BCR in summer 2019, requiring that the firm return all tribal funds held in a trust account. BCR then returned $879,719.48 from the tribe’s severance tax account, $49,375.85 into the casino’s account, and provided $165.71 in accrued interest to the tribe’s severance account. Independent contractor David Clark examined bank statements to ensure all the money had been transferred, and he “confirmed all the funds in the trust account were returned to the tribe,” according to the ruling. But the tribe filed suit later that month, alleging the firm failed to communicate and justify its fees and had misappropriated $5.5 million in its fees.

Billing changes

According to the Supreme Court ruling, “BCR achieved many successes on behalf of the tribe. BCR helped the tribe achieve its dream of making the Wind River Casino a Class III casino, which generates millions of dollars in revenue every year for the tribe. BCR also achieved a $6.75 million settlement with Marathon Oil and a $1.2 million settlement with Verizon on behalf of the tribe.”

BCR represented the tribe on many issues, including advising for 60-70 different programs operated by the tribe over the years, and billed for more than $8 million between 2012 and 2019. The firm had previously provided detailed bills to the Northern Arapaho finance office, which included confidential information, including names of families receiving legal services. But after some of that private information was leaked by employees in the finance office, the Northern Arapaho Business Council (NABC) requested a more simplified billing summary from the firm. They showed lump sum fees for general categories of legal work performed. “BCR informed the NABC the detailed billing statements were available for them to examine at BCR’s offices at any time, and on the few occasions when a member of the NABC requested detailed billing statements, BCR provided them via email,” the ruling explained. “Some members of the NABC also occasionally traveled to BCR’s offices to review the detailed bills.”

In the past, BCR’s bills had been paid by the tribe’s general fund, but after a downturn in the energy market in 2017, the NABC switched to making payments through the BCR’s trust account, which included the funds from a lawsuit about the restoration of the Wind River.

The break up

Because the tribe would occasionally use other law firms for certain issues, the NABC in around 2002 asked BCR to help craft a policy that would weed out potential conflicts of interest with outside firms.

In 2018, former NABC Chairman Roy Brown opted to hire a different D.C. lobbyist, and reached out to a law firm friend who works for Kilpatrick, Townsend and Stockton, LLP (KTS). The next year, new Chairman Spoonhunter reached out to the KTS contact to see whether the new firm could also assist with an evaluation of the former casino CEO Jim Conrad, whose contract was about to expire.

Keith Harper of KTS began scheduling work for that evaluation, and reached out to BCR to schedule an interview and obtain documents related to the evaluation. BCR brought up the “legal affairs policy,” noting KTS needed to be screened for potential conflicts of interest, but Harper said his firm had screened itself, according to the ruling. “BCR found Mr. Harper’s response odd. It was not the type of response BCR typically received when vetting outside counsel, so the firm began looking into KTS’ potential conflicts,” the ruling states, adding that BCR found two potential conflicts with the firm.

Those issues were relayed to the NABC, which ultimately chose to have KTS proceed with the evaluation. The ruling states that BCR and Conrad provided “limited cooperation” in that evaluation work.

“The NABC was surprised by the ‘pushback’ it received on having KTS perform Mr. Conrad’s evaluation. Several members of the NABC felt BCR was siding with Mr. Conrad instead of carrying out the wishes or express instructions of the council, and they started to question whether BCR was acting in the best interests of the tribe,” the ruling explains. The majority of the NABC then voted to repeal the 2002 legal affairs policy in May 2019, and also penned a letter terminating BCR from representing the tribe on gaming issues.

In June, the NABC terminated the entire BCR contract; BCR made the trust account payments over the next few days. The tribe filed the lawsuit in late July, and in early August posted a General Council agenda that included potential resolutions to ban BCR or KTS from representing the tribe.

Five days before the General Council meeting, a public information meeting was held and broadcast on YouTube “where people accused BCR of stealing money from the tribe,” according to the Supreme Court ruling. “At least some of these allegations were made by KTS lawyer Keith Harper.” Those claims were at the core of a federal defamation case that was later settled in favor of BCR.

The General Council then voted to bar the tribe from working with BCR in perpetuity; after that vote, BCR returned numerous boxes of files and a portable hard drive, according to the ruling.

Trial

Most of the tribes claims in the lawsuit were resolved through summary judgment in BCR’s favor, but claims of conversion and civil theft when to a jury trial. Three current and former NABC members testified that they still had lingering questions over billing summaries and “what work BCR had actually performed due to the broad and general nature of the billing entries,” according to the ruling. The tribe’s expert, Daniel Costello, also testified BCR’s bills did not meet the “required standard of care.”

BCR’s defense argued KTS made false and defamatory statements about them, and “KTS used techniques to win over the tribe that Councilman Spoonhunter admitted were improper, such as playing up its political connections and manipulating tribal leaders to make them feel important,” Justice Fenn wrote. The firm also argued the NABC never asked for more detailed bills.

The jury ultimately decided on behalf of BCR.

Supreme Court

The high court was also asked whether references to race during the trial unfairly prejudiced the jury. In BCR’s opening statement, counsel stated: “The KTS lawyers from Washington, D.C., one of their big calling cards was, hey, we’re Native American. We’re from different tribes around the country, and you should only trust Native American lawyers. So there was a subtle hint that you can’t trust BCR lawyers because they’re not Native Americans, which is a tragedy given … what my clients did.”

BCR brought up racial issues with three witnesses at trial, and referenced race and the idea that the tribe was “just getting rid of white guys” during its closing argument.

While the Supreme Court held that there was no proper purpose for the admission of the racial argument, it ruled that the tribe did not meet the burden of showing there was a reasonable probability the outcome of the trial would have been more favorable to the tribe had it not been admitted. “We continue to recognize the core principle that illegitimate references to race should be removed from judicial proceedings to the fullest extent possible, and this was not one of those cases where there was a legitimate exception to that principle,” Justice Fenn wrote. Still, the tribe failed to provide evidence that BCR received payment for work it didn’t perform, and thus the outcome of the trial would not likely have been in the tribe’s favor had the racial testimony not been given.