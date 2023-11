Temperatures remain near normal today, reaching the 40s for most locations. Skies will remain sunny, with light winds for most locations. A slow warming trend returns through the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 50s by Sunday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins, the mid-to-upper 30s for Dubois and South Pass City. Tonight’s lows mostly in the low 20s, with the upper teens at Dubois, Worland and South Pass City