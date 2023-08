A sunny and pleasant day is in store across the Cowboy State today. Temperatures remain below normal but will continue to warm up throughout the week. Northwestern parts of the state may see a few isolated showers develop during the afternoon/evening today. Today’s expected high temperatures will e in the low 80s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the mid-to-upper 70s for Lander and Jeffrey City and in the low 70s for Dubois.