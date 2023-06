A warm-up starts today and continues into the holiday weekend. Most of the average highs across the Cowboy State for this time of year range between 75 and 85 degrees. The National Weather Service Station in Riverton said the upcoming warm-up will likely be the warmest temperatures many places have seen so far this year. Today’s highs in the low 80s for the Southern Bighorn Basin, in the upper 70s for Riverton and Shoshoni, the low 70s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the upper 60s at Dubois.