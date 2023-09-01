Students Returning to School on Reservation Resulted in more local COVID-19 Cases

Wind River Cares Medical Director Dr. Paul Ebbert sent a notice to tribal members in late August alerting them to a recent spike in Covid cases as students have returned to school. “Cases tripled in one week in Fremont County,” he wrote. “Hospitalizations are up across the country by 20%. While we are not at the levels we saw in the middle of the pandemic this is still concerning. And these numbers are almost certainly under counted as more people do home tests or don’t test at all.”

Dr. Ebbert advised that while Covid illnesses aren’t as severe as they were during previous spikes, they do seem to be sicker than two months ago as new variants appear.

Dr. Ebbert advises people to stay home from work or school if they are sick, and stay away from other tribal and family members who are at high risk for disease. If you’re sick, it’s also important to get tested. People whose home tests indicate they are positive no longer need to get a lab test to confirm the diagnosis. If you have a positive test, report it at 307-240-5236.

Current guidelines say to isolate for five days after a positive test and to wear a mask for an additional five days. If you are getting sicker at five days or not feeling better, you may choose to isolate longer.

“We have all gotten used to not wearing a mask but they are still an important weapon in our fight against Covid,” Dr. Ebbert wrote. “If you come to the clinic with symptoms that might be Covid, please grab a mask as you come in the door and let nursing know. If you are high risk you should still consider wearing a mask when you go to the store or to other crowded places.”