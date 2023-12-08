Strannigan Classic Scores and Friday Schedule

In Sports this morning, last night’s results from the Strannigan Classic in Lander and Riverton, The Wolverines topped Sheridan in boys action 58-56 in a thriller, over in Lander, #2 Powell defeated Lander Valley 61-34. Other scores included the Cheyenne East Sophomores over Shoshoni 67-39, Cheyenne Central defeated Star Valley 71-48, Cheyenne East topped Jackson 57-40, and Pinedale defeated Rawlins 75-52.

In Girls action, the Lander Valley Lady Tigers christened the remodeled Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse with a 45-42 win in the first game of the day there, Other girls teams scores include Sheridan over Riverton 67-38, Shoshoni over the Cheyenne East Sophomores 43-35, Cheyenne central over Star Valley 41-32, Cheyenne East over Jackson 80-12, and Pinedale over Rawllins 50-24.

In today’s Strannigan action, in Riverton the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will play two games at RHS, starting with Rawlins at 10 and 11:30 and Cheyenne Central at 4 and 5:30 and then over in Lander the Tigers and Lady Tigers play Star Valley at 10 and 11:30 and then Pinedale at 4 and 5:30. Other games in Riverton include Cheyenne East taking on Star Valley at the Middle School, Powell will face Jackson at CWC, and Sheridan will play Jackson. Shoshoni will play the Sheridan Sophomores at Rendezvous School. Classic games in Lander feature Cheyenne Central playing Pinedale in the Auxiliary Gym.

Elsewhere, at the Bridger Valley tournament in Lyman and Mountain View, Farson-Eden will take on Wind River, at the Carbon County Classic at Encampment and Saratoga Fort Washakie will take on H.E.M. and Rock River, and Dubois will play Saratoga and Rock River. At the Herder Classic in Glenrock, it will be St Stephens taking on Glenrock and Lusk and Wyoming Indian will swap opponents with the Eagles.