STEM Fair at Fort Washakie this coming Monday

Next Monday, Fort Washakie School will be opening its doors to the public – not for parent-teacher conferences or a generic open house, but for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fair. Created in collaboration with the University of Utah, the fair will bring together kids, scientists and community members to learn and have fun.

“It just fed into the vein of a lot of the things we wanted to do,” explained Dr. Tabitha Marie Benney, a professor of political science at the University of Utah and one of the co-directors of the fair. Benney has worked with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Wyoming Indian Schools, Fort Washakie Schools and a team of University of Utah scientists to do air quality research on the Wind River Reservation for several years now. “We want to do the best we can for this community; they’ve been so incredibly generous to us.”

The idea for a STEM fair came out of that collaboration; as part of the team’s research, they look into the presence of potentially dangerous substances such as radon and uranium. “As we began to talk to people,” Benney noted, “We didn’t always find behavioral change” once people were informed of the potential presence of these substances. “Sometimes there’s just a lack of knowledge,” she continued. The question arose: How could the team help increase knowledge about these important scientific topics in a way that was accessible and fun?

Talking with other collaborators, including tribal members and local educators, at dinner one night, the topic turned to their own passion for science. “Sitting there at the table that day, we talked about how early our own interactions with science were,” Benney said. Something like a STEM fair, that involves fun activities and interesting information for people of all ages, seemed like an ideal starting point.

Fort Washakie School and its science department agreed; a STEM fair would be a great opportunity for students to learn from professional scientists and get to participate in projects. The fair also deliberately set out to try to incorporate local traditional knowledge. This year, a Fort Washakie student has been hard at work collecting stories and local experiences that relate to the sciences, including stories about toxic waste sites and the origin of uranium in Wyoming. Additionally, sage, a plant which holds cultural significance for many tribes, is also an important part of Wyoming ecosystems and will be talked about at the fair.

“We hope to bring even more of that into it as we move forward,” Benney remarked. “That requires people from the inside of that community to share that with us … and that takes time.”

Other activities at the fair will include making edible boba, building air quality sensors (which will actually get hooked up to the school’s air quality monitoring equipment) out of LEGOs, a chocolate module and a baking soda and vinegar activity. Students will also be given BINGO cards, corresponding to different stations and activities at the fair; once they’ve made BINGO, they can exchange their completed card for a chance to spin a wheel and get a STEM-related prize.

“Some teachers created homework or activities tying into the STEM fair,” Benney explained; the fair will start at 8:30 a.m. and go until 5 p.m., and students and classes from kindergarten through high school will rotate in and out of the fair throughout the school day. In the fair’s last two hours, it will be open to anyone, including members of the general public.

“It’s something we’ve been working really hard on … This is completely unique from things that have been done before,” Benney noted. “I have a six-year-old, and I’m actually taking her out of school to bring her with me … This is so fun, I was like ‘I want to bring my daughter to this!’”

Benney, her daughter and researchers and teachers participating in the STEM fair will be at Fort Washakie High School from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on October 9; the fair is just for students during the school day, but will be open to the public from 3-5 p.m.