State Parks Commission to meet in Thermopolis Sept. 6-7

The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will meet September 6-7 in Thermopolis.

On September 6, the Commission will tour Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site, as well as Hot Springs State Park.

On September 7, the Commission will meet at the Hot Springs County Museum, 700 Broadway Street in Thermopolis and hear a general update of the Department, elect officers and discuss improvements at Buffalo Bill and Hot Springs state parks. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to adjourn by 2 p.m.

The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all State Parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office. The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.

Members of the Commission are: President Robert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Vice-President Sue Peters, Riverton; Julie Greer, Sheridan; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Barbara Anne Greene, Basin; Leslie Stewart, Lusk; Ken McCann, Cheyenne; Angela Emery, Casper; and David Bassett, Evanston.