State Fall Tournament Competition starts next week

CASPER, WYOMING – Nearly 800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, friends, family members, and volunteers from throughout Wyoming will travel to Casper to attend the 2023 Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament held October 11-13 in Casper, WY. Athletes will compete in Bocce, Bowling, Cycling and Soccer events over the course of three days throughout the Casper area.

Athletes competing in this year’s Fall Tournament hail from: Arapahoe, Cody, Fort Washakie, Lander, Powell, Riverton, Shoshoni, Bridger Valley, Evanston, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Jackson, Cheyenne, Torrington, Laramie, Wheatland, Buffalo, Sheridan, Gillette, Upton, Casper, Douglas, and Lusk.

The Fall Tournament Opening Ceremony will be held in the Natrona County High School gymnasium on Wednesday (10/11) at 6:30 pm and is open to the public.

Competition takes place throughout the three days at Boomtown Blast (formerly Sunrise) and El Marko Lanes for Bowling, the North Casper Soccer fields for Soccer and Bocce, and at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park for Cycling. Athletes and coaches will also be hosted for lunches at Troopers Bingo and a Victory Banquet and Dance at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. A full schedule can be found on the Fall Tournament page of our website.

VOLUNTEERS are the backbone of Special Olympics Wyoming and play a significant role in providing quality events to athletes. Each fall, Special Olympics Wyoming depends on the generosity of Casper and the surrounding communities to engage in this state-wide competition event by volunteering a portion of their time to ensure that these athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, friends, family, and volunteers visiting Casper from throughout Wyoming experience a first-rate, memory making event.

Volunteers are very much needed to help keep scores, assist with skills stations, award medals and many other tasks. If you, your family, friends, work team, church group, coffee group, bowling team, etc. could lend a hand during any portion (as much or little) of the three day event, please sign up using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c084facac2da0fdc52-state#/

You can also contact our office 235-3062 or email sports@specialolympicswy.org.

A full schedule and more details are at www.sowy.org/index.php/state-games/fall-tournament.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend, at no cost, any competition within this Fall Tournament to support and cheer on Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

“Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” –Special Olympics Athlete Oath

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

