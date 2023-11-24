South Pass Highway to remain closed through at least this evening

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that Wyoming 28 over South Pass will likely remain closed until at least this evening.

On Thanksgiving, 60 mph winds combined with snow created four-foot deep drifts through Red Canyon and to the top of the mountain at the Sweetwater Rest Area. Another 20 inches of snow is in the forecast for today.

Today’s temperature has dropped and the winds have subsided, but snow plow drivers had to chain-up their plow trucks to make the first pass through 24 inches of drifted snow this morning between Lander and Farson.

Drivers are asked to avoid stacking up at the road closed gates on each end of the WY28 road closure. When the road hopefully opens later today, wyoroad.info and the Wyoming 511 App will reflect the road being open.