South Pass Highway to be Temporarily Closed Today to Remove Crashed Truck and Trailer

Wyoming Highway 28, between Farson and Lander, will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 13, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The closure will allow service crews time to safely recover an overturned commercial vehicle that crashed on Thursday, Dec. 7, at milepost 51.2, 17 miles south of Rawlins Junction near Beaver Creek.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will be on scene and would like to remind drivers that running a road closed gate carries a fine up to $750.