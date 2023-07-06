South Pass City’s Annual Gold Rush Days set this Weekend

Every July, South Pass City & the Friends of South Pass host Gold Rush Days and its coming up this weekend, July 8-9. This two day event celebrates all things South Pass, featuring the rich mining history of the region. Gold panning, prospecting, & demonstration of the AWESOME machines of the Carissa Mine are highlighted. Attendees also get to see some of the passtimes of 19th century miners including a Vintage Base Ball Tournament where players follow 1906 rules & wear 1906 uniforms! Music once again echoes from the Saloons & you can try your hand at games like Faro or billiards. The event is July 8th & 9th from 10 am to 6 pm. Call 307-332-3684 for more info. See the weekend schedule below: