Solutions Sought to Allow Counseling Business to Purchase the North Broadway Presbyterian Church

It was one of the most emotionally charged Riverton City Council Meetings Tuesday night in quite some time. The chambers were filled with residents who addressed the council on concerns over Riverton Police Department officers being overworked and underpaid, and thus creating a safety issue in the city, and, for much of the audience, a zoning change that most said would alter their neighborhood forever.

In an interesting twist, the company seeking the new zoning so they could purchase the Presbyterian Church on North Broadway, Path Wellness, was supported by most in the neighborhood. It was the zoning change that was the issue that brought them to the meeting.

Quinn Peterson of Path Wellness explained his firm was seeking the property to expand its business, which currently operates counseling services in both Lander and in Riverton, but that they’ve run out of space. He said the business would be like any other office, open from 8-5, closed on weekends, with no inpatients. He said he is recruiting professional counselors with high paying jobs and good benefits. It was noted that in years past, a similar business operated out of the church with no neighborhood opposition.

The debate about the zoning change lasted nearly two hours, and near the end, a possible solution of approving the Commercial zone for the property but creating a conditional use permit under that zone that would only apply to Path Wellness, no other type of business would be allowed if Path were ever to leave the site. There was a flurry of motions and amendments, but ultimately, the council passed on first reading the zoning change, but noted there are two more readings of the ordinance and staff was directed to see what alternatives could be developed that would satisfy the counseling business and the neighborhood. That caveat appeared to please most of the big crowd.

Stay Tuned.

Photos of some of the presenters and audience speakers. Photos by Ernie Over