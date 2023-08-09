Soccer Picked to Win the Mountain West Conference in Preseason Coaches’ Poll 

LARAMIE, Wyo. (8/9/23) – The Mountain West Conference announced its preseason soccer coaches’ poll. The University of Wyoming was picked to win the league, accumulating 100 points and four first-place votes.

It was a close vote, as San Diego State was selected to finish second with 98 points and four first-place votes. New Mexico wasn’t far behind the Aztecs, gathering 97 points and one first-place vote, while San Jose State checked in at No. 4 with 92 points and three first-place votes.

The Cowgirls, Lobos and Spartans all shared the regular-season crown in 2022. San Jose State defeated Wyoming in the MW Conference Tournament title match to claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowgirls begin their season Aug. 17. They play host to Colorado School of Mines at 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.

2023 Mountain West Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Wyoming (4) 100

2. San Diego State (4) 98

3. New Mexico (1) 97

4. San Jose State (3) 92

5. Utah State 91

6. Boise State 86

7. Colorado State 53

8. Colorado College 50

9. UNLV 35

10. Air Force 33

11. Fresno State 31

12. Nevada 26

BY: Bud Denega, UW Athletics