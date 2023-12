Happy December! Snow increases across western Wyoming today, with wind for much of the remaining area. Unsettled conditions continue through the weekend. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper teens for Shoshoni and Riverton, in the 20s for Lander, Dubois, Worland and Jeffrey City and in the low 30s for Thermopolis. Maximum wind gusts today will be in the mid 30 mph range for South Pass City and Jeffrey City and in the mid 20 mph range for Dubois. Wind speeds will be lesser elsewhere.