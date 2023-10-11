Slash Pile Burning set on Local BLM Lands

The Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District tentatively plans to burn slash piles within the Cody, Lander and Worland field office areas this fall and winter. These pile burns will reduce accumulated slash from previous mechanical thinning projects.

Pile burning is contingent upon fuel moistures and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on site. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas during the pile burning and days following as slash material consumes.

These projects may be conducted from mid-October through April in the following locations:

Cody Field Office

Bear Creek: Approximately 65 acres of piles will be targeted 12 miles north of Shell on the west slope of the Bighorn Mountains.

Beaver Creek: Approximately 70 acres of piles will be targeted 10 miles north of Shell on the west slope of the Bighorn Mountains.

Rattlesnake Mountain: Approximately 120 acres of piles will be targeted 11 miles northwest of Cody on Rattlesnake Mountain.

Lander Field Office



Green Mountain: Approximately 175 acres of piles will be targeted about 16 miles southeast of Jeffrey City on the south slope of Green Mountain and within the Willow Creek Drainage between Green Mountain and Whiskey Mountain.

Long Creek: Approximately 75 acres of piles will be targeted about 20 miles southeast of Riverton on Long Creek Mountain and Tin Cup Mountain.

Copper Mountain: Approximately 45 acres of piles will be targeted 16 miles northeast of Shoshoni and east of the Birdseye Pass Road.

Worland Field Office

Sand Draw: Approximately 15 acres of piles will be treated 5 miles east of Ten Sleep over the course of one day.

North Brokenback: Approximately 5 acres of piles will be treated 10 miles northeast of Ten Sleep over the course of one day.

Jacobs Creek: Approximately 80 acres of piles will be targeted 12 miles southeast of Ten Sleep along Rome Hill Road.

For more information, please contact Rance Neighbors at 307-347-5100. For more information on prescribed fire and vegetation management on public lands, visit http://www. forestsandrangelands.gov/.