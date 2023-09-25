Sinks Canyon State Park comment sought for proposed Trail.

State Park staff will host several opportunities for the public to learn more about proposed multi-use trail as they continue to gather public input on the project.

Staff from Sinks Canyon State Park and Lander Cycling Club will be available at the Lander Bake Shop from 8 am-10 am on Thursday, September 28, and on October 11, from 9 am-11 am at Lincoln Street Bakery. Interested individuals are invited to stop by and chat with staff to get questions answered, and to learn more about the trail and the planning process.

On Oct 23, at 6 pm at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium, staff from Wyoming State Parks, Lander Cycling Club, and Wyoming Game and Fish will host a public meeting to present the trail proposal, the timeline of events, and the progression of creating the trail route.

Project partners will also be available to answer questions. Guests are encouraged to attend the public input meeting to share their thoughts before the public comment phase ends.

The meeting will be presented virtually for those who cannot attend in person. In order for the agency to ensure the most participation and the best outcome, Wyoming State Parks has decided to extend the original 30-day public comment period to a 45-day comment period, ending October 31.

The Sunnyside trail is designed as an intermediate non-motorized multi-use trail providing crucial access from the Rise up to the US Forest Service parking area. This approximately 2-mile natural surface trail is designed to maintain a 4% (beginner) grade and 36-inch width and parallel the highway to provide locals and visitors with safe, accessible travel between existing assets in the park. The goal is to preserve as much habitat as possible while achieving a natural experience for trail users. This trail has been developed in collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming State Parks, and the Lander Cycling Club.

The public comment period is essential to the decision-making process, as it allows the community and stakeholders to provide valuable input and feedback on the proposed trail. Wyoming State Parks encourages all interested individuals, organizations, and agencies to participate in this process and share their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.

Public comments are currently being accepted online at https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/sunnyside-trail-project

Wyoming State Parks is committed to ensuring transparency and inclusivity throughout this process. All comments received will be carefully reviewed and considered by the park management team. The feedback received will help inform the final decision regarding the implementation of the Sunnyside Trail.