Shoshoni native leading way at NFL HOF game

CANTON, OHIO – The NFL football season officially begins tonight with their annual Hall of Fame game which typically pits two legendary NFL teams against one another a week before the preseason games start. That is true once again with the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, two iconic franchises, facing off with very few starters (if any) actually taking the field.
With that said, the future of the two teams will be on display with backup quarterbacks and other skill position players putting what they can together in hopes of securing one of the 53 roster spots before the regular season begins on Thursday, September 7.
But, what many people may not know about tonight’s Hall of Fame game is the fact that the always-entertaining and emotional flyover that happens before the game will be featuring a Wyoming native at the head of the pack.
Shoshoni’s Richard Pince, a longtime resident of Missouri Valley, has grown from his small-town beginnings to become a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy. And tonight, Pince commands the aircraft that will fly over the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Although the Hall of Fame game may not be the most watched game, or even the most competitive preseason game of the year, it is still quite a fun event to watch, especially when realizing that a Wyomingite that grew up within Fremont County will be in the air leading the way before the game.