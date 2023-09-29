Shooting Sports Complex Task Force met in Riverton Wednesday

The Wyoming Legislature’s State Shooting Complex Task Force met in Riverton Wednesday in front of a full room at Central Wyoming College’s Intertribal Center. Co-Chairmen Senator Larry Hicks and Representative Art Washut said the state is looking to create a “World Class” shooting complex that would draw people from not only the United States, but international locations as well. “This is not your local shooting range,” Washut said. “We want you to think big and envision something that that could also be turned into a business park down the road. This will be a phased project with a build out over many years.”

Hicks noted that is it premature for any interested community or group to submit any proposals to the task force at this time. He said the process might take 18 months before the task force is ready to make a recommendation to the legislature as to where the complex may be located. “We are in the pre-proposal stage right now.” He told the room that the task force wants to know what should be located within the complex, what amenities they would want and what interests there are. He also said it would be important to know what utilities would be available at any site proposal.

The Legislative Service Office’s Karen Vaughn explained a survey that was issued drew what she called an “astounding” 370 responses from 61 communities and 22 of the state’s 23 counties plus the states of Florida, Nevada, North Dakota, Texas and Utah. She said the survey asked respondents to list up to 10 shooting sports and 10 non-shooting activities they would like to see in the complex. A total of 84 of the responses were generated from Fremont County, the most of any location in the state with Sweetwater, Laramie and Natrona counties falling in behind.

One of the surprises revealed in the survey was the large number of respondents who wanted there to be an educational component of the complex where classes and trainings could be held.

Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler and Fremont County Association of Governments Executive Director Gary Michaud presented to the task force, noting that the local committee to support the proposal has the blessing of the county commission. Michaud called the complex “awesome” and he said Fremont County, as a whole, is looking forward to applying for the facility, just as soon as the task force has prepared a request for proposals.