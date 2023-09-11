July 17, 193 – September 6, 2023

Shirley May Hornecker passed from this earth on September 6, 2023. A simple grave side service will be held September 15 at 10:30 at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will gather after to reminisce in the sunroom at the Inn at Lander.

Shirley May Delozier was born July 17, 1936, in Randolph Nebraska to Elmer and Garnett Delozier. The family soon relocated to Wyoming, settling in Wheatland. As Shirley grew up, she was joined by brothers Bill and Bob. The family was also joined in Wyoming by her maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. As the eldest in the tribe of children, Shirley was often left in charge of the younger family members who fondly referred to her as “Sis’.

In high school, Shirley excelled in her business classes earning prizes in all fields. She also worked at the local drugstore for awhile and then the local movie theater. After high school, she worked as a telephone operator. Her strong work ethic began early and followed her throughout her life.

When Shirley was 20, her brother Bill was tragically killed in an auto accident. Feeling the need for a fresh start, Shirley, her parents, and Bob moved to Lander, Wyoming. In Lander, Shirley met a young local man, Donald Hornecker. She and Don were married within the year.

Shirley and Don purchased a part of his family ranch and began ranching. To be fair, Shirley was not a natural at ranching. Her contribution soon became maintaining a huge garden and providing the best fried chicken and assortment of pies for Don and others. Her pies and angel food cake were high in demand at any family or community event.

The family grew with the addition of two daughters, Pam, and Kathy. Shirley loved being a mother and was happy staying at home raising her children, gathering with friends, and participating in the local extension club.

When her daughters were older, Shirley was asked by the owner of the local shoe store if she would consider working there. She said yes, thus beginning a long career working first at Bybee’s Shoes and then at Simply Shoes. Through the shoe stores she met most of the residents of Lander, making many friends along the way.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathy Payne (Stephen); grandchildren, Devon Lawrence, Nick Hornecker, Brandon Payne (Rachel); great grandchildren, Zach Snyder, Hayden Lawrence, John Lawrence, Finn Payne; and her brother Bob Delozier.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Garnett, brother Bill, husband Don and daughter Pam.

