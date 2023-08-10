January 4, 1937 – August 6, 2023

Memorial services for Shirley Jean Benson will be at a later date. Cremation has already taken place as well as internment at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Benson died on August 6th, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home. She was 86 years old.

Shirley Layton Benson was born in Lander, Wyoming on January 4, 1937, the daughter of George Layton and Nellie (Barger) Layton. She grew up in Riverton, Wyoming. She graduated from Riverton High School and attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado, where she as a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Between her freshman and sophomore years of college, she was selected Miss Fremont County Rodeo Queen Bi-centennial celebration, representing Fremont County in parades and rodeos throughout the state.

On September 1, 1957 she married Larry Benson in the old Methodist Church which is now the Riverton Museum. They moved to Laramie, Wyoming so Larry could attend the University of Wyoming. While Mr. Benson attended school, Shirley worked for Farmers Insurance Company. When they moved back to Riverton, she worked along side her husband in their office at State Farm Insurance.

Mrs. Benson was extremely active during her retirement years. Among her retirement years. Among her many interests were golfing, downhill skiing, bridge club, and playing Mah Jong with friends. She dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Benson was a member of the Riverton Ladies Golf Association, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, of Riverton; daughters, Shawna Emarine and husband, Rick of Silverthorn Colorado and Drue Ann Benson of Denver, Colorado; son Mitch Benson and his wife, Dr. Kris Benson of Kinnear, Wyoming; two grandsons, Hunter Benson and Travis Benson of Humble, Texas; granddaughter, Harley Spicer of Kinnear, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Marion Layton of Coleville, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Robert, Myron, Donald, and Gordon Layton.

